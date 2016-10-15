Modi talks about Azhar ban

MARGAO: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swaroop Saturday said issue of terrorist Maulana Azhar Masood figured in the bilateral talk between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Responding to questions during media briefing on dialogue of the Prime Minister with Jinping, he said, “India and China have maintained a continuous dialogue on the issue of terrorism. At multiple levels, this issue has been raised, including at the highest possible levels, including today. I think Chinese are very well aware of our concerns of need for us to ensure that globally notified terrorists are designated by the United Nations and I think there is close coordination between India and China on this issue and I think that the dialogue will continue.”

He said, “China clearly acknowledges the issue of terrorism, the danger that it poses and the fact that Xi opposes all forms of terrorism. This is an issue where there must be increased coordination and cooperation with India. We are maintaining a continuous dialogue with China and our hope is that China will see the logic of what we are saying.”

Speaking on the trade imbalance, India’s Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale said that China is aware of it. “India has discussed about the market access issues to ensure that the barricades come down and Indian products reach China. Chinese are interested in suggesting Indian products, which have demand in the China market. One way of balancing the trade is to bring Chinese companies in India. That would also help employment and create a domestic market. China clearly conveyed that their companies are ready to invest in India as they see India as an investment destination with immediate potential,” he said.