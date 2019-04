Not a single word on special status like his rally in 2014.But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again assured to find a solution to restart mining on the lines of what Goa is demanding. He has also assured Fisherman Card with all facilities.

And many express railways including a double-decker. Modi began his 45-minute long speech of election campaign by paying tributes to his former cabinet colleague and Goa’s former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Please like & share: