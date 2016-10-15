Modi, Putin resolve to fight terror together

MARGAO: Stating that Russia has expressed its support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and has always been a strategic partner of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said “an old friend is better than two new friends.”

Modi was speaking at a joint press event with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Goa.

India inked three mega defence deals with Russia that included purchase of a most advanced air defence missile system as part of 16 pacts even as the two traditional allies strongly pitched for “zero tolerance” in dealing with terrorists and their supporters.

The bilateral pacts were signed after Modi and Putin held “fruitful and substantive” wide-ranging talks encompassing entire gamut of bilateral ties. The two sides also made three announcements to boost ties in sectors like trade and investment, hydrocarbons, space and smart cities.

Besides the purchase of S-400 Triumf long-range air defence systems from Russia at a cost of over $5 billion, the other two deals related to procuring four Admiral Grigorovich-class guided-missile stealth frigates and setting up of a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters.

Appreciating Russia’s understanding and support of India’s actions to fight terrorism, Modi said that both the countries have affirmed the need for zero tolerance in dealing with terrorists and their supporters.

“The agreements on manufacturing of Kamov 226T helicopters, construction of frigates, and acquisition and building of other defence platforms are in synergy with India’s technology and security priorities. This will help India achieve the objectives of ‘Make in India.’ Both the sides have agreed to work on annual military industrial conference that will allow the stakeholders to push for collaborations. These projects are a new chapter in the long history of a strong and diverse defence partnership,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India would be enlarging its presence in Russia’s hydrocarbon sector. “Indian companies have invested close to $5.5 billion in Russia’s oil and gas sector and with President Putin’s support, we are ready and willing to expand the scope of our engagement further. We are also undertaking a joint study of gas pipeline route between the two countries. It is a combination of robust civil nuclear cooperation. Engagement in renewable energy can help construct a promising energy bridge between the two sides.” He said that a science and technology commission will also be set up which will help reap benefits of joint development.

The two leaders also discussed Uri attack by Pak-based terrorists during their “restricted talks” segment after which the Indian side expressed its appreciation for Russia’s unequivocal condemnation of the attack on army base in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Putin said both the countries have close cooperation in fighting terrorism and added that both the nations will work together to improve the security of both the countries.