Modi, Putin arrive in Goa; Jinping, Temer, Zuma to reach today

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Goa to participate in the BRICS summit, which is beginning in South Goa from today. Modi arrived on Friday evening, while Putin landed in the state around midnight. Modi was received by Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza and others. China President Xi Jinping, Brazil President Michel Temer and South Africa President Jacob Zuma will be arriving in the state today. NT

Please like & share: