Modi 2.0: Golden opportunity for economic rise

By DM Deshpande

The people of India have given a decisive mandate to the incumbent NDA government. It would be realistic to interpret the verdict as more in favor of Modi rather than anything else. In fact, both in terms of vote share, which has gone up from 31 per cent to 38 per cent and number of seats won, NDA has bettered it in comparison with 2014 elections.

After winning elections in 2014, Prime Minister had sought 10 years to sort out the economic problems of the country; now in 2019, they have given a resounding mandate for the second term. A decisive mandate is also an added responsibility.

Employment is reported to be at a 45 years low in the economy. As per estimates, taking in to account never ending backlog, the economy needs to generate 20 million jobs every year. This is going to be an arduous task considering internal and external factors facing the economy. Internally, it is going to be a second successive year of slower growth, of a shade less than seven per cent. Investment is is not picking up on a sustainable basis. Consumption, too, is at low levels, not surprisingly owing to widespread rural distress and urban job losses.

In the NDA 1.0, prices of petrol ruled very low in the first half of the five year term. Subsequently too, oil prices have not gone over the roof. As a result, there wasn’t pressure on twin deficits which proved to be growth booster and gave a lot of flexibility for fine tuning the macro-economic policies. But now, there is greater uncertainty and therefore heightened risks in terms of higher oil prices. Global trade wars, especially between the two largest economies, the U.S and China, will have dampening effect on India, too. The US is on the path of trade war not just with China but with EU and India, as well.

There isn’t much India can do if the oil prices rise in global markets. Nor can it remedy the ongoing trade wars at the international levels. Efforts to consolidate gains in the neighborhood may not count much in the larger context, yet will do good in terms of sending a message. But it can do a lot in terms of building a fiscally strong economy, boost export competitiveness and enhance productivity at all levels.

In fact, India still remains a reformers delight. Most of the first generation of reforms of nineties concentrated on delivery of end products. But the factor markets (land, labour and capital) remain untouched. Reforms in all these are needed for sustained economic growth as well as more equitable distribution of economic wealth. But the primary focus needs to be on the first full-fledged budget of the new Government.

We are not still done with fiscal prudence and ensuring fiscal balance. This is going to assume greater importance in the context of fear of spike in oil prices and god forbid, possible failure of monsoon rains. The projected 3.4 per cent deficit in the interim budget does not evoke a great deal of confidence. In addition, the urge to give more sops may tilt the fiscal scale in harmful way.

Prime Minister Modi is on the verge of making history. But history has not been kind to any leader who has not brought about economic improvements of masses. Narsimha Rao was not exactly a popular leader but is recorded in history as a leader who heralded major economic reforms. These reforms ensured that more than 170 million people were lifted from below the poverty line. Modi has even a better prospect of overtaking everyone else. 75 million people in India still live in abject poverty, earning less than US $ 1.90 a day. There are another 450 million whose daily earnings are less than US $3.20 a day-a threshold specified for ‘lower middle income’ countries such as India.

Now it has been realized that the exercise of demonetization was nothing short of adventurism. The NDA 2.0 will do well to eschew from such path and concentrate on social tolerance, time tested economic policies and inclusive growth.

The writer is in the field of higher education- teaching, research and administration for nearly four decades. Presently he is the Vice Chancellor of ISBM University, Chattisgarh.