Model convicted in rape case

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sherin Paul, on Saturday, convicted a model Siddesh Juvekar for raping and cheating a girl from Navelim.

The court has posted the matter for pronouncing the sentence on September 7.

According to the prosecution, Siddesh on November 13, 2013 was charge-sheeted by the Colva police under Sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of raping and cheating a girl. He was accused of having repeated forcible sexual intercourse with the victim girl under the false promise of marrying her and was also charged of cheating the victim to the tune of over Rs10 lakh.

It may be recalled that the accused on July 4, 2014 was discharged by the then South Goa Additional District and Sessions Judge Vandana Tendulkar. Following this, the victim girl by a criminal writ petition had moved the High Court challenging the order discharging the accused.

Allowing the victim’s petition, the Bombay High Court at Goa while quashing and setting aside the South Goa Additional District and Sessions Judge’s order had directed Juvekar to appear before the Additional District and Sessions Court and face the trial.

The High Court had observed that the South Goa Additional District and Sessions Judge had committed illegality by discharging the accused in disregard of the well settled principles of law and that such an order cannot stand the scrutiny of law.

Accordingly, the trial was held and the accused and others were examined.