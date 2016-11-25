Mobile phone dealer held for selling fake Apple accessories

PANAJI: Crime Branch police has arrested a mobile phone and accessories dealer from Mapusa on charges of allegedly selling counterfeit accessories of Apple iPhone and Beats Electronics.

Police has identified the accused as Gopal Singh Purohit (31), a resident of Canca Parra and a native of Rajasthan.

The accused has a mobile phones and accessories shop in Mapusa. Based on a complaint, Crime Branch police raided the shop on Wednesday evening and seized counterfeit accessories, which are said to be worth Rs 5 lakh. The accessories include headphones, chargers and other products.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to one-day police custody. An FIR has been registered under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and a section of Copyright Act 1957.

Police sub-inspector Laxi Amonkar is investigating the case under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap.