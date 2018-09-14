Mobile app to help identify, treat malnourished children in anganwadis

Diana Fernandes | NT

Anganwadis in the state will get assistance with a real-time mobile application-based system to help identify and treat malnourished children under the National Nutrition Mission (NNM).

As part of the central government mission, anganwadi workers and supervisors are to receive smartphones and tablets, a move that has already been set in motion by the state government.

The Directorate of Women and Child Development (DWCD) had floated a tender earlier this month inviting manufacturers and distributors of smartphones, including battery bank, phone cover, screen guard and SIM card, to be distributed to 12 block officers and 1262 anganwadi centres in the state.

Speaking about the mission and the new system, a source from the department said that the plan is to get a real-time look at the undernourished children and their progress.

“Under the anganwadi scheme, we provide nutrition-rich food to children. The Modi government last year had started implementing the NNM to promote healthy nutritious food for growing children. The department has undertaken several programmes for the month-long activities that began on September 1 and these will continue till October 4. The process for procurement of smartphones to have real-time data of the nutrition levels in children at anganwadis has already begun and workers will be given training on the use of mobile application to store and update information,” said the source.

The smartphones are being procured as part of the Information Computers Technology Enabled-Real Time Monitoring of Schemes (ICT-RTM) under the NNM that aims to augment anganwadi service delivery and looks at improving the nutrition outcomes through effective monitoring and timely intervention.

The smartphone will be used to collect information on anganwadi service delivery and its impact on nutrition outcomes of beneficiaries on a regular basis and made available on real-time basis on web-based dashboards.

The smartphone will be driven by a common application software or ICDS-CAS as a mobile application at the level of anganwadi workers and sector supervisor and a comprehensive web-based dashboard at the block, district, state and national level.

The system will work on five salient features wherein the location of the anganwadi will be mapped, mobile phones will be given to workers and tablets to supervisors to enhance efficiency and eliminate paper registers, an online real-time reporting system will be set up, a synergy will be created between the workers and head offices and a name and Aadhaar-based tracking of beneficiaries will help in identifying severely malnourished and undernourished children.

The application will carry out household-wise, name-based, UID-linked registration of members, capture information in real time, enable sending daily photographs of the children receiving supplementary nutrition at the anganwadis and focus on effective and timely service delivery to beneficiaries. Supervisors with mobile tablets will be able to monitor real-time service delivery by the anganwadi workers to the beneficiaries and enable in prioritising anganwadis that are not performing adequately.

As per the DWCD, the Salcete WCD block has a requirement of 185 pieces to cater to anganwadis in its jurisdiction. Of the total requirement of 1,413 smartphones, Tiswadi has a requirement of 112 pieces and Bardez WCD requires 150 pieces.

The department source said that in case of areas with poor internet connectivity, workers will store information on the smartphones and update them when they visit the head office of the block, which is expected to be done on a monthly

