Mob attacks NCB team at Arambol

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A raiding team of the Narcotics Control Bureau was reportedly attacked by a mob when it was raiding a shack at Arambol in Pernem taluka on Saturday.

Two police constables of the Goa police, one NCB official and a ‘panch’ witness were injured in the attack, which took place at around 3 pm. As the situation was getting out of control, superintendent of NCB, Goa, Jitendra Ranjan fired in the air to disperse the mob.

However, firing in the air did not help in dispersing the mob, sources said.

A senior police officer said the NCB team with assistance from the Goa police conducted a narcotic raid on the shack at Arambol. While they were interrogating a suspect at the shack, a verbal duel broke out between the raiding team and a person who is believed to be shack operator, the police said. Subsequently a mob gathered at the site and reportedly assaulted the team.

To bring the situation under control and disperse the mob, Ranjan fired in the air but it didn’t help in scattering the mob, which allegedly started pelting stone injuring some members of the raiding team.

Based on the complaint filed by a NCB official, the Pernem police registered an FIR against Piedade Rodrigues, Narayan (a native of Himachal Pradesh), B Rodrigues, Himalraj Singh, Babush alias Karidas and 25 to 30 others.

The accused have been booked for rioting, wrongful restraint, obstruction to public servant and other IPC sections.

A counter-complaint was also filed by a local accusing the NCB team of assaulting shack workers, the police said.

A senior police officer said that an inquiry has been initiated in connection with the incident and a FIR has been registered.

PSI Anant Gaonkar is investigating the case.