MNS demand of Rs 5 crore from Karan Johar is ‘wrong’: govt

PTI

NEW DELHI

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday termed as “wrong” the MNS demand of Rs 5 crore from film director Karan Johar for resolving the controversy over his movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (ADHM) and said the government had nothing to do with it.

“That was a wrong proposal. We don’t agree with their proposal. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also clarified that he was not a part of the proposal that was made by some other party…,” Naidu told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Stressing that the matter was between “some party” and the “producer”, he said the government do not “subscribe to that thinking at all and has no role to play”.

The minister was reacting to Raj Thackeray-led MNS asking Johar to donate Rs 5 crore to the army for casting Pakistani actor in his movie ADHM.

He also underscored that it was the state government’s duty to provide security as the law and order was a state subject.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis has taken the initiative to amicably resolve the problem through discussion, he added.

The government wants good relations with all including the neighbours but the “neighbour too has to behave like a good neighbour,” he said while hitting out at Pakistan without naming it.

“Aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists is not acceptable at all. They want to subvert the country. Why are you doing this? This will be ruinous for you also. Let us join together…Why this kind of activity? Terrorism is the enemy of humanity,” Naidu said.