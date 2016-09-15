MNREGA official attacked for refusing to clear inflated bills

PTI

BENGALURU

A technical coordinator for MNREGA scheme in Tumkuru district was allegedly attacked with a sickle by labour contractors for refusing to clear “inflated” bills.

Police said an FIR has been registered and they are on the lookout for the culprits while Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H K Patil promised strict action against the attackers.

The incident happened near Thalakere on Monday evening when H R Srinivas (53) was returning towards Magadi here from work.

Two contractors had an argument with him at his office in the afternoon for not clearing the inflated bills they had prepared and warned him of dire consequences, Srinivas alleged.

“Inflated bill was prepared for work on recharge pits which they had undertaken. They had not maintained the quality and excess measurement was recorded.”

“I had reduced the amount in accordance to the actual work that had happened on the ground. I have been punished for that,” Srinivas claimed.

He said, “Two people (contractors) had come on a two wheeler. They first attacked on my head, but I escaped. Then they tried to chop off my hand. Then I tried to escape and fled toward a shop nearby where people saved me.”

Demanding punishment for the contractors, Srinivas, who has now been discharged from the hospital, said police have informed him that they are trying to nab the culprits. “They came to kill but God saved me,” he added.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H K Patil also visited Srinivas at his residence here and inquired about his health and the incident.

Patil said the state government and people are “proud” of Srinivas’s strong will to reform the system with honesty.

“Inquiry will happen, police complaint has been filed, I will collect information. Government will take strict action against the culprits,» he added.