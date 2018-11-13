MMDR Act amendment: BJP delegation to again meet Union Law Minister

PANAJI: Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Pramod Sawant on Monday said that a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be visiting Delhi again and meeting the Union Minister holding Law and Justice portfolio Ravi Shankar Prasad to follow up the process of amending the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.

“We are trying to go to Delhi again and meet the Union Law Minister, and we are confident that the amendment to the MMDR Act will be taken up during the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament,” said Sawant while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function held in Panaji.

He said that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has already sent a reminder letter to the Centre.

“National president of the party Amit Shah has already given instructions to the concerned officials in Delhi,” the Sankhali MLA said, claiming that the state government never advocated an ordinance for the immediate resumption of mining activities in the state. “Our approach has always been bringing an amendment to the MMDR Act right from the beginning,” he said.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ late in the evening, Sawant said that the date for the visit to the national capital has not been finalised yet.