MMC’s broken down garbage compactor ‘raises a stink’

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A Rs 15 lakh worth garbage compactor is ‘lying idle’ with a load of stinking waste at the Sonsoddo waste dumping site for the last 20 days. MMC’s automobile section and sanitation section have expressed helplessness in removing the waste, and as a result the 2012 – model truck ‘remains’ at the right side corner of the waste treatment plant.

On August 10, the compactor, bearing registration number GA 08, U 5683, loaded with the SGPDA’s fish and chicken waste broke down on the Sonsoddo slope (within the treatment plant area).

The mechanic, who looks after the MMC’s vehicles, has found out that the engine of the compactor has ‘seized,’ and hence the waste-filled truck cannot be moved or waste unloaded at the site with its hydraulic lift becoming non-functional.

It looks like that for the last 20 days, the MMC has not thought of emptying the truck so as to prevent the vehicle from getting corroded. “This amounts to criminal negligence, on account of which the costly vehicles are being scrapped. I wonder as to why the civic body is taking such a long time to repair the vehicle, knowing fully well that the waste inside would corrode it. The responsibility has to be fixed,” said former chairperson Savio Coutinho.

The MMC’s automobile section in-charge Rohit Naik explained that the MMC vehicles are made to operate 24×7, and hence often break down.

“Oil pump of the vehicle was damaged, and hence the engine failed, and so, its hydraulic lift cannot be operated,” Naik said.

He denied that the said vehicle was repaired some days back. A visit to the site revealed maggots feasting on the ‘abandoned’ fish and chicken waste in the compactor.

The stink was felt right from a distance of 30 metres. A security guard was found to be keeping a watch, restricting a ‘visit’ to the site. Sources informed that ‘burnt’ engine oil was sprayed on the waste to reduce its stink, but it appeared that it has not worked.

“In the next few days, the vehicle will be repaired,” assured Naik and added that the old engine is being exchanged for a new one.

“The MMC has to pay the balance amount of Rs 1 lakh. The chief officer has sanctioned the money for it. As the said engine is supposed to be brought from Nagpur, it will take some time,” he further added.