MMC meet postponed for want of quorum

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The special meeting by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) to discuss the retendering of the proposed multi level parking project was adjourned on Monday following lack of quorum.

There were only four councillors besides the chairperson and the vice chairperson Tito Cardozo. The chairperson initially delayed the meeting for 15 minutes for want of quorum. Interestingly, since 19 councillors remained absent for the important meeting, the chairperson declared the meeting is adjourned. However when the media asked the chairperson whether the meeting can be adjourned twice on the same, the chairperson said that a new meeting will be called for. She however did not mention the date of the next meeting.

MMC chairperson Dr Babita Prabhudessai said, “The meeting could not be held for lack of quorum. We will fix the meeting for the next available date. This meeting was called to discuss the re-tendering of the multi- level parking project. The contractor, who was awarded the job, was unwilling to take up the works citing application of GST. We had therefore fixed the meeting to discuss and to re-start the process,’’ she explained after the adjournment of the meeting.

When the chairperson was asked why the councillors from her group remained absent, she refused to comment.