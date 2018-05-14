MMC councillor threatens dharna over poor state of roads in Comba

MARGAO: Tired and worried of having to deal with potholes on the roads, residents of Comba along with a Margao municipal councillor have threatened to stage a dharna at the PWD’s office in Fatorda if the work does not begin in a month.

In a letter to the executive engineer PWD Works Division VI (Roads) in Fatorda, Ketan Kurtarkar, councillor of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) ward 13 highlighted the inconveniences the residents faced due to the pathetic condition of the road.

Kurtarkar said, “There are pits and ditches on the road in Comba. The condition of the road becomes worse during the monsoon season and leads to many accidents. The potholes also form a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to the spread of malaria. There are several educational institutions, temples and chapels in the area too,” he

said.

The councillor has now given the PWD a month to tender the said works and if the works are not carried out the residents will hold a dharna at the Fatorda office.

Kurtarkar said that through RTIs he found that a work order worth Rs 1.11 crore was issued in 2011 but the work was never carried out. “After continuous follow up with the head office in Altinho Panaji, the said work order was cancelled as the contractor expressed inability due to the rising prices of material. Now, I have been given to understand that the file for hot mixing has been sent for administrative approval even though the approval was granted in 2011,” he said.