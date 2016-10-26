MMC councillor suspects scam in conversion of land for ring road rehabilitees

NT NETWORK

Councillor of Margao Municipality Ketan Kurtarkar has suspected a scam in the land acquired for rehabilitation of houses which face demolition due to construction of ring road from Margao to Comba.

As per the proposal, an area of 7,707 square metres was acquired out of which an area of 1,040 square metres was identified for proposed rehabilitation of the affected people.

He said that the SGDPA has decided to convert the entire 7,707 square metre area into settlement zone despite approval for just 1,040 square metres.

Kurtarkar charged that the sub-committee/TCP board had granted NOC for converting 1,040 square metre area for rehabilitation but 3,747 square metre land was converted. He said that 16 plots of 60 square metres each and two kiosks are set to be accommodated in the rehabilitation area.

He charged that the reserved area for future development is meant to accommodate migrants to use them as vote bank during the forthcoming elections and demanded that only the area earmarked for rehabilitation be converted and not the entire plot. He said that he has submitted his objection to the SGDPA in this regard.