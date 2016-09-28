MMC by-election: Socorina to contest with BJP backing

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

BJP leaders of Margao have fielded Socorina Fernandes as a candidate for by-election to the MMC ward number 21 against the candidate of the Congress MLA Digambar Kamat. The post fell vacant following untimely death of ward councillor Ashlesha Naik on May 1.

Kamat has fielded Deepali Shirodkar as the candidate in the ward and the by-election is scheduled on October 23.

Fernandes, responding to media queries, said she joined BJP on September 23 and is contesting as a BJP-backed candidate. She said earlier she had supported an independent candidate after Congress refused her the ticket.

BJP mahila councillors and other local leaders were also present for the media briefing. BJP Margao block president Subodh Govekar appealed to the people to elect their candidate. Rupesh Mahatme, Sharmad Raiturkar, Bhai Naik, Chandan Naik, Navin Pai Raikar were present.