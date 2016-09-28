Thursday , 29 September 2016
MMC by-election: Socorina to contest with BJP backing
BJP Margao mandal members alongwith their candidate for municipal ward number 21 during a media briefing in Margao

Posted by: nt September 29, 2016 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

MARGAO
BJP leaders of Margao have fielded Socorina Fernandes as a candidate for by-election to the MMC ward number 21 against the candidate of the Congress MLA Digambar Kamat. The post fell vacant following untimely death of ward councillor Ashlesha Naik on May 1.
Kamat has fielded Deepali Shirodkar as the candidate in the ward and the by-election is scheduled on October 23.
Fernandes, responding to media queries, said she joined BJP on September 23 and is contesting as a BJP-backed candidate. She said earlier she had supported an independent candidate after Congress refused her the ticket.
BJP mahila councillors and other local leaders were also present for the media briefing. BJP Margao block president Subodh Govekar appealed to the people to elect their candidate. Rupesh Mahatme, Sharmad Raiturkar, Bhai Naik, Chandan Naik, Navin Pai Raikar were present.

