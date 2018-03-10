Saturday , 10 March 2018
TRENDING NOW
MMC approves Rs 6.74-cr surplus budget
One of the councillors of the Margao Municipal Council speaking during the budget meeting on Friday

MMC approves Rs 6.74-cr surplus budget

Posted by: nt March 10, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC), on Friday, approved the surplus budget of Rs 6.74 crore for the financial year 2018-2019.

This is the second meeting convened by the council to discuss the  budget as earlier the councilors had refused to  discuss it claiming that the  budget copies were given to them at the eleventh hour.

During the meeting, the opposition councilors pointed out certain errors in the budget.

The expected income for the next financial year is  Rs 75.28 crore while the proposed expenditure is  Rs 68.54 crore.

There was chaos for a moment, when  councillors Doris Texeira,  Avinash  Shirodkar,  Manoj Masurkar, Suchita Malkarnekar and some others pointed out that the fresh budget copies and the copies  given to them earlier carry ‘different figures.’

The chairperson Babita Prabhudesai and the chief officer Johnson Bedi Fernandes  tried to clarify on it and assured action against the staff responsible for the errors.

At this juncture, the opposition councilors mocked at the way the council is ‘functioning.’

Prabhudesai insisted that discussion can be held on the earlier presented budget copies, and finally the  budget was passed in the  two-hour meeting.

Opposition  councillors Doris  Texeira  sought explanation on some of the heads of the budget, which was provided by the chairperson.

During the meeting, the councilors resolved to put a ban on the sale or use of  plastic  bags in its  jurisdiction.

The chairperson informed that sanitary inspectors have been asked to  put up public  notices at  the strategic points with  banners educating the people.

As per the  waste management rules, the council will start acting against the offendors from April 1, she said and sought support of the councilors for that.

When the issue of sopo collection was being discussed, the opposition councillors  demanded that fresh  bids be invited  for the collection of sopo at the market  to get more  revenue for the council.

The chairperson, however, said that she will take a legal opinion on it  and if the need be, she will call for another meeting.

At this point of time, the chaos was witnessed as the opposition councillors disagreed with the chairperson.

Some  councillors suggested to  extend the present sopo contract by 3 more years with a yearly hike in revenue collection of 10 per cent.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com