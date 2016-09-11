Mixed response from Salcete villages to erection of mobile towers

NAVELIM: The crucial gram sabhas to decide the fate of the proposed 41 mobile phone towers in Salcete villages in South Goa for improving the infrastructure in view of the forthcoming Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit evoked a mixed response Sunday with the villages of Benaulim and Colva deferring the decision to take a call on the proposed towers.

The authorities, however, breathed easy as villages of Carmona, Varca and Orlim granted the no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up the towers on a temporary basis for the summit, while Cavelossim rejected the proposal to set up five towers, instead asking the authorities to upgrade the present four towers to improve the infrastructure to meet the demands.

Directives from the Ministry of External Affairs to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) to enhance network connectivity in view of the BRICS summit has had a rippling effect in the state, with the directorate of panchayats, through its block development offices, issuing a memorandum to 18 panchayats along the coastal belt to convene extraordinary gram sabhas to discuss the issue of erecting mobile towers and providing service at 61 sites during the summit.

Officials from the telecom department and the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) failed to impress during the gram sabhas on Sunday, as they did not have answers to the questions raised before them. The gram sabhas at Navelim and Velim were adjourned after the officials failed to turn up, leaving the villagers angry.

In Benaulim, the gram sabha decided to take a call on the future of the towers during the September 18 gram sabha, as the officials failed to respond to a question on the sites identified in the village to set up nine mobile towers.

Benaulim MLA Caetano Silva, who was also present at the gram sabha, later, speaking to reporters, said that the government should regulate mobile towers through the state-run BSNL, while the tower space can be shared by other telecom companies. He said, “We all use mobiles and we need better connectivity and one way of addressing the issue of opposition is through the state-run BSNL.” On Sunday’s gram sabha and the proposal to set up nearly 30 towers in Benaulim constituency alone, Silva said, “We need to provide good infrastructure if we want to attract tourists. We have so many problems we are facing like garbage etc which is turning the tourists away.”

Benaulim sarpanch Remedios Fernandes said the gram sabha was just to create awareness and “we had meaningful discussion.” He said the decision will be taken during the next gram sabha, which is slated for September 18. “We will call the telecom officials to identify the locations of the mobile towers,” he said.

In Colva, the gram sabha was adjourned till September 26 due to lack of prescribed quorum for the meeting. The gram sabha was adjourned twice for want of a quorum and the meeting started only at 11 am. While the officials made their presentations, it was decided to adjourn the meeting till September 26 to create awareness among the people before arriving at a decision.

In Cavelossim, the gram sabha, objecting to the proposal, demanded that the authorities upgrade the present facility ahead of the BRICS summit. The gram sabha members pointed out that the authorities were found wanting with answers, prompting the villagers to reject the proposal.

Meanwhile, two village panchayats in Mormugao taluka – Chicalim and Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim – have raised strong objection to the erection of mobile towers during the gram sabhas held on Sunday, while Sancoale gram sabha has given its nod for the erection of mobile towers within the communidade limits of Sancoale.