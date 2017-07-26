Misuse of sick leave by cops comes under Lokayukta scanner

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In an attempt to rein in the misuse of medical leave by police personnel in South Goa, the state Lokayukta has sought from South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas copies of sick leave applications, medical and fitness certificates of the staff members for the period of one year – from July 1, 2016 to June 31 2017.

The state Lokayukta has taken suo moto cognisance of a news report, which had highlighted the misuse of medical leave and fitness certificate by police personnel to bypass senior police officers under whom they do not like to work.

Lokayukta Justice P K Misra has started preliminary enquiry and sought from the South Goa SP by August 24 the copies of sick leave applications, medical and fitness certificates of the staff members for the period of one year – from July 1, 2016 to June 31 2017.

The news report had claimed that in recent years newly-recruited police personnel in South Goa, from constables to PSIs owing allegiance to politicians misuse medical leaves bypassing the senior officers they do not like.

The news report also claimed that the staff also buy fitness certificate from a certain government doctor on the payment of Rs 1,000 for each certificate making doctor earn Rs 40,000 sitting at home.

However, the South Goa SP has taken steps to check the misuse of sick leaves, issuing a wireless message to all police station in-charges and sub-divisional police officers that any staffer proceeding on medical leave will have to see him before resuming.