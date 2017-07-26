Thursday , 27 July 2017
Misuse of sick leave by cops comes under Lokayukta scanner

Posted by: nt July 27, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

In an attempt to  rein in the misuse of medical leave by police personnel in South Goa,  the state Lokayukta has sought  from  South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas copies of sick leave applications, medical and fitness certificates of the staff members  for the period of  one year – from July 1, 2016 to  June 31 2017.

The state Lokayukta has taken suo moto cognisance of a news report, which  had highlighted the misuse of medical leave and fitness certificate by police personnel  to bypass senior police officers under whom they do not like to work.

Lokayukta Justice P K Misra has started preliminary enquiry and sought  from the South Goa SP  by August 24 the  copies of sick leave applications,  medical and fitness certificates of the staff members  for the period of  one year – from July 1, 2016 to  June 31 2017.

The news report had claimed that in recent years newly-recruited police personnel  in South Goa, from constables to PSIs owing  allegiance to politicians misuse medical leaves  bypassing the senior officers they do not like.

The news report also claimed  that the staff also buy fitness certificate from a certain government doctor on the payment of  Rs 1,000 for each certificate making doctor earn  Rs 40,000 sitting at home.

However, the South Goa SP  has taken steps to  check the misuse of sick leaves,   issuing a wireless message to all police station in-charges and sub-divisional police officers that any staffer proceeding on medical leave will have to see him before resuming.

 

