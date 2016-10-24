Mistry sacked as Tata chief; Ratan returns

MUMBAI: In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Cyrus Mistry was Monday sacked as chairman of India’s largest conglomerate Tata Group and replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim, triggering a possible confrontation between the single-largest shareholder and the company’s founding family.

Mistry’s family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons – the holding company of $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate – is believed to be considering fighting out the “illegal” removal.

In the surprise development, the board of Tata Sons, where 66 per cent shares are held by philanthropic trusts endowed by members of Tata family, ousted chairman Mistry saying it was acting “for the long-term interest” of the firm. No reason was given for removing Mistry, who was brought in less than four years back with much fanfare, but it is believed there were differences over management style and his approach of selling assets after writing them down.

The board named a five-member search committee, which includes Tata, to choose a successor within four months.

“Tata Sons Board met today and decided to replace him as chairman with immediate effect. The Tatas Sons board in its collective wisdom and on the recommendation of principal shareholder decided that it may be appropriate to consider a change for the long term interest of Tata Sons and the Tata Group,” a Group spokesperson said.

Mistry, 48, who replaced Tata, 78, as chairman in December 2012, was only the sixth Group chairman in nearly 15 decades and the first from outside the Tata family. He will remain a director of the individual companies, though his tenure as chairman is the shortest so far at the Group.

Tata will be interim head of the Group while a Selection Committee appointed by the company searches for a replacement. The spokesperson said the Committee has been constituted with a mandate to complete the process in four months. Also, there will be no change at the level of CEOs in the operating company, he said.

Under Ratan Tata’s chairmanship spanning over two decades (1991 to 2012), the Group’s revenue grew from around $6 billion to $100 billion, driven by his expansionist strategy that included overseas purchases like tea maker Tetley in 2000 and luxury car company Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008. But out of 100 companies under Tata Sons, only a few were profitable, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and JLR clearly standing out.

Tata Steel, which bought Corus Group Plc in 2007, has been cutting operations in the UK since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Mistry, on the other hand, was looking at tackling mounting debt by raising cash, refinancing loans and selling assets after writing them down. He was chosen as Tata’s successor in November 2011, and was appointed deputy chairman of Tata Sons, whose board he had entered in 2006. He became chairman in December 2012 on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons.