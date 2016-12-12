Mission Bypass convenor, 6 others held for blocking ore-laden trucks at Tilamol

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Convener of Mission Bypass Pradip Kakodkar along with Macklin Pereira, Ali Shaikh and four others were on Monday morning arrested by Quepem police for blocking trucks carrying ore from Cavrem to Sanvordem Jetty at Tilamol-Quepem.

Sources informed that the ore transportation was started on Friday but trucks were blocked by Cavrem villagers on Saturday. On Monday, transportation was again started which was blocked by the members of Mission Bypass.

Upon intimation, Quepem PI Ravindra Dessai along with his staff and Quepem mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar reached the spot and requested the agitators to allow the transportation as e-auctioned ore was being transported.

When the agitators refused to relent, the seven persons were arrested under Section 151 as preventive measure but were later released on bail after producing them before the Deputy Collector.

Kakodkar told media persons that they are not against mining activities but, such activities should not be carried out at the cost of lives of innocent people. He said, “Since last eight years we are demanding the construction of mining corridor, but we received empty assurance from both the Congress as well as BJP governments. Today, the police and Quepem mamlatdar did not spare even women and even manhandled them, he alleged.

Quepem mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar alleged that a female agitator tried to assault him but lady constable came to his rescue. He said, “Only 150 trucks fitted with GPS system are allowed to transport ore daily which is going on smoothly. The agitators tried to stop transportation illegally and courted voluntary arrests.”

Villagers however informed that besides truck traffic, the underground cabling work of power cables along the Curchorem-Quepem road exasperates their miseries. They also said that the roads at Ambedkar Circle at Curchorem are in a bad shape and cause major dust pollution.