‘Missing’ dead body unmasks GMC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Exposing gross negligence, the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of a young man from Aldona in place of an unclaimed corpse.

The incident triggered uproar and anguish on Saturday forcing the GMC to form an inquiry committee to probe the mix-up.

The major blunder came to light when family members of Januz Gonsalves, a 24-year-old man from Aldona in Bardez taluka who had died on September 23, came to the GMC at 9:15 am on Saturday to take back the dead body from the GMC morgue for the funeral.

The funeral was to be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday in Aldona.

However, upon reaching the GMC the family members came to know that Januz’s body ‘was missing’ from the morgue. Januz had reportedly died of cardiac arrest on September 23.

Januz’s brother Miles Gonsalves said that his sibling collapsed while playing football at the Thomas Higher Secondary School ground at Aldona.

Januz was shifted to the nearest primary health centre, where he was declared dead.

However, this being a medico-legal case the corpse was shifted to the GMC for conducting an autopsy.

On the request of the family, the body was kept in the GMC morgue as some family members were to come down to Goa from the United Kingdom, Canada and Bahamas for the funeral.

On Saturday the shocked family approached Dr Edmundo J Rodrigues, head of department of forensic medicine and toxicology, where they were told that Januz’s body could not be traced in the morgue and was cremated ‘erroneously’ with the help of Corporation of City of Panaji at a crematorium in the city along with other three unclaimed dead bodies.

Dr Rodrigues was at a loss for words when the family questioned him as to how the Januz’s body was handed over to the CCP without following the verification process.

The family pressed him to reveal the names of the hospital officials who were involved in handing over the corpse to the CCP.

Moreover Dr Rodrigues failed to inform GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik and other superiors about the incident. It is only after receiving a phone call from Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo that Dr Naik learnt of the missing corpse.

Dr Naik came to Dr Rodrigues’ cabin inquiring about the dead body. However, Rodrigues refused to reveal any detail. Thereafter Dr Naik sought a written explanation from him, and it was only after repeated requests – after almost three hours – that Dr Rodrigues gave in writing.

The GMC dean told media persons that he has decided to appoint a high-level inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation and fix the responsibility.

The written explanation submitted by Dr Rodrigues said that four bodies were to be disposed of, for which the CCP workers had come to collect. One body out of the four – that of one Vishant Naik (aged between 42 to 45 years) – had been preserved initially in the Cabinet Number 105. It was later shifted to Cabinet Number 228 and again moved into Cabinet Number 220 in view of non-functioning of the cold storage cabinets.

The explanation further reads: “It is also noted that the dead body of Januz Gonsalves was preserved on September 23, 2018 in Cabinet Number 228. The postmortem (was) conducted by Dr Pannag Kumar on September 24, 2018. Today on September 29, 2018, at 9:15 am the relations of Januz Gonsalves came to claim the dead body with the police, handing over the letter and found (that) his body could not be traced, and was disposed of instead of the dead body of Vishant Naik.”

Dr Rodrigues in his explanation named Machindranath Jalmi, a junior technician, and Prakash Narvekar, a postmortem attendant, as the two persons involved in handing over the body to the CCP workers.

Meanwhile, the doctor who had conducted the autopsy on Januz’s body claimed that he had followed all procedures while performing the autopsy and subsequently got the body shifted back to the ‘correct’ cabinet of the morgue.