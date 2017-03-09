Missing body: Muslims hold solidarity meet at Sankhali

VALPOI: Around 500 Muslims from Sankhali and other parts of the state came together to express their solidarity with the family of Karim Ahmad Aktar (whose body has gone missing from kabrastan) for a meeting cum press conference, which was addressed by president of the Sankhali kabrastan committee, Anwar Mohammad Khan along with SMC chairperson Dharmesh Sanglani, SMC councillor Riyaz, BMC councillor Nisar Shaikh, former MLAs Pratap Gawas and Suresh Amonkar, on Thursday evening.

“People of Sankhali want a thorough investigation and we urge the government machinery involved in the investigation of the case to make all effort to bring out the truth,” said the people gathered at the meeting.

It may be noted that the body of a 56-year-old man has gone missing from his grave and it came to light when the deceased’s relatives had gone to offer the 9th day rituals.

Speaking to the press, Anwar Khan said that “the incident came to light when the family members of the deceased, Karim Ahmad Akhtar, found the grave half-dug and reported the matter to police. However, when the authorities got the grave dug up, the body could not be found there.”

SMC chairperson Dharmesh Sanglani said that the council will be meeting the police on Friday to find out about the status of investigation. He assured that soon after the code of conduct is lifted CCTVs will be installed at the kabrastan to avoid any such incident in the

future. Expressing his displeasure, Amonkar said it is sad that even after death such things happen and urged people to be united and trace the culprits. Asking the police to act on the matter seriously, Amonkar said that the kabrastan committee should meet police and request them to speed up the investigation. Pratap Gawas urged people to be more vigilant and help the police in finding the culprits.

Pravin Blaggan announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to informer who provides any clue of the culprit. “I announce Rs 1 lakh cash for person who gives any clue in the matter. If police nabs the culprit they will be given the cash award,” he added.

The elder son of the deceased, Wasim has also urged the police to find the culprits as soon as possible. It may be recalled that Akhtar’s family members had lodged a complaint with the police, after which the grave was dug up in the presence of sub divisional magistrate. Police used sniffer dogs, but failed to get any clue. Speaking to this daily, many present for the conference said that the police should probe the matter thoroughly to get to the bottom of the case

When contacted DySP Ramesh Gaonkar over the phone, he said that the police is investigating the case and “very soon we will come close to conclusion.” “Every aspect of the case is being considered and statements of many people have been recorded. We are looking for clues which we can possibly get through CCTV footage,” he

said.