Miscreants vandalise 3 crosses in Salcete

MARGAO: Three crosses including one Alma Khuris were damaged by unknown persons in Salcete taluka during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

One cross was damaged at Gudi-Paroda and an Alma Khuris was vandalised at Cavorem in Chandor, while a third cross was damaged at Paroda opposite the main road near a junction.

In the first two cases, an offence has been registered by the Maina Curtorim police on behalf of the state, while in the third case, an investigation is being carried out by the Quepem police.

The Quepem police said that police sub-inspector Vijay Dessai, on receiving information, visited the place at Paroda where the cross had been damaged and conducted an investigation. Police said that the cross, which is located along a road, had been damaged by miscreants. However, so far, no complaint has been received, said police. The police said that the cross has been partly damaged. “We are investigating the case to find out who was involved. We will intensify night patrolling,” said police.

A cross located in a private property at Gudi-Paroda was also vandalised by some miscreants on Saturday night. Maina Curtorim police visited the place on Sunday. However, no arrests have been made so far. Alma Khuris, another cross, located in Chandor, was also damaged by some miscreants. Many people visited the site on Sunday and expressed displeasure over the vandalisation. Villagers said that the Alma Khuris, which was damaged last month, was rebuilt by an MLA only to be desecrated once again.

According to the Maina Curtorim police, the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday. Police said that upon receiving information, a team visited the site and conducted panchanama. A dog squad and fingerprint expert was pressed into service. Police said that the top portion of the cross has been damaged.

Police said that an offence has been registered by them on behalf of the state under Section 295 of IPC for hurting the religious sentiments and further investigation is in progress. An officer claimed that policemen were on duty in Chandor till 5 am on Sunday. He said that so far no arrest has been made.

The news about the desecration spread like wildfire and hundreds of villagers assembled at the two crosses and even offered prayers.