Miscreants go on rampage, smash windshields of 19 vehicles at Chimbel

PANAJI/CHIMBEL: Chimbel residents were in for a rude shock after 19 vehicles were damaged in the locality by unknown miscreants in the early hours of Friday.

According to Old Goa police, it is not known as to who is behind the incident, however, there is a suspicion that it could be a handiwork of physically-violent elements or due to some previous enmity. There could be also a political link to the incident, the people from the locality claimed.

The vehicles that have been targeted include buses, a tanker, rickshaws, truck and cars, the police said, adding that, unknown miscreants damaged the windshields of majority of the vehicles. The estimate of the damage is not known, the police said. Old Goa police have registered a non-cognisable offence against unknown persons.

Locals suspect that the accused used a wooden danda to damage the vehicles and it was found at the scene of offence. The vehicles were parked along the road as well as at the bus stand at Chimbel.

Incidentally, in the past, there have been similar incidents reported in the state. In September this year, a minor boy had annoyed villagers by his mischievous behavior and even went to the extent of damaging windshields of around 6 vehicles (buses and cars) in Corlim. The 17-year-old boy was said to be disturbed owing to some family issues, police had said.

A couple of years back, a 23-year-old man from Mardol had reportedly damaged around 48 four-wheelers in the wee hours at Mardol. The windshields and side door glass of majority of the four-wheelers were damaged. According to information, similar incidents have also been reported in South Goa.

In the Chimbel incident, all the vehicles were parked in the parking lot where Chimbel- Panaji bound buses are stationed opposite the open space at the entrance of Indira Nagar.

Some locals, upon hearing some sound, rushed out of their houses and saw accused fleeing on a motorcycle leaving behind a danda. The damaged vehicles include 2 Maruti 800 cars, 2 Maruti vans, a truck, 2 Innova MUVs, 7 rickshaws, 4 buses plying between Chimbel and Panaji and a tempo.

A bus owner Abdul Rasheed stated that this is not the first time that such a thing has happened. “In the past, nine vehicles were damaged and batteries were stolen,” he said.

The owners of the damaged vehicles have demanded that the culprits be brought to book immediately and also want night patrolling intensified in the locality.

The residents said that a proposal regarding setting up a police outpost is lying with the government and in view of such incidents, it has become even more urgent to have an outpost in the locality.

They suspect that there is a political conspiracy behind the latest incident in view of the approaching assembly elections.

Former MLA Victor Gonsalves was seen meeting residents of Indira Nagar and assuring help to the owners of damaged cars in getting compensation through their respective insurance companies.

AAP leader Joe Gomes has demanded action from police and issued three-day ultimatum to bring the culprits to book.