Miramar beach to get facelift

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A single entry point, solar panel plant, walkable bridges as well as watch towers for lifeguards made from bamboo, and boardwalk trail across the existing Casuarina trees would be introduced at the Miramar beach, as a part of the facelift to be given to this popular beach, within the next one year.

The proposed facelift to the particular beach is a part of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd (IPSCDL), the Special Purpose Vehicle under the Smart City Mission for Panaji being a consultative partner in this endeavour.

Managing director/ chief executive officer of IPSCDL Swayamdipta Pal Chaudhuri informed ‘The Navhind Times’ that the project is funded by the World Bank with financial assistance of Rs 9.3 crore and Miramar beach would be one of the 13 beaches in the country to have environment-friendly resources, thus living up to international standards as per the Blue Flag Certification. “This means the air and water quality at the beach as well as the safety features would be truly high

class,” he added.

The Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), under the Union ministry has already floated a tender for selecting an agency to develop infrastructure facilities, pollution abatement and provide safety/ surveillance services for the Miramar beach.

Speaking further, Chaudhuri said that the four main objectives of the project are environmental management including cleanliness and solid waste management on the beach, environmental education, safety and security on the beach and maintaining bathing water quality standards. “In fact, we intend to create social space on the Miramar beach,” he informed, pointing out that the entire beach would be treated as a “health district.”

The IPSCDL MD and CEO stated that the project will further address the environmental issues including maintenance and preservation of sand dunes by using special techniques. “We are also taking historical references as regards maritime trade and trying to take related lessons while enhancing the beach area,” he noted, adding that people would be allowed to interact with nature on the beach.

It was informed that the existing children’s park on the beach would be upgraded, while the bhel puri kiosks along the beach area would be regulated with the assistance of the Corporation of the City of Panaji. Furthermore, the existing toilets and changing rooms on the beach, which are in dilapidated condition, will be renovated.

Chaudhuri maintained that the dozen-odd CCTV cameras, which will be installed on the beach, would be directly linked to the control centre of the Smart City Mission. “The lifeguards and beach cleaners would also be special features of the facelift proposed for the famous beach,” he mentioned, observing that a single entry point to the Miramar beach, preferably near the Miramar Circle will block uncontrolled access to the beach as also block the sand from blowing off onto the road and beyond.

The tender to select an agency will be opened next month, and after the agency is selected, it would take around one year to complete the facelift exercise for the Miramar beach.

On a parting note, Chaudhuri said that the IPSCDL will not only provide local support to the project, but also ensure that there is no duplication of efforts put into the project.