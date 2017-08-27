Minor girl in Sanguem dies under mysterious condition

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

A 12-year-old girl was found dead in a suspicious condition in her house at Bendwada in Sanguem on Sunday. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to Sanguem police, the deceased was studying in Miracle High School, Sanguem. Police said that she had attended a Lord Ganesh idol immersion function on Saturday night after which she returned home around 1 am and slept next to her mother in her house. The deceased’s two brothers and a sister were also sleeping in the house.

Police said that around 2 am, the girl awakened her mother and complained about pain in her throat. Soon, froth started coming out from her mouth after which the family immediately summoned 108 ambulance. Unfortunately, when the 108 service staff reached the spot and checked the girl, she had already breathed her last.

The family informed Sanguem police sub-inspector Ramchandra Naik and staff about the incident after which police visited the house and carried out the inquest panchanama.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and the body sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for postmortem. According to police, scratches were noticed on the girl’s throat.

Naik is investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Sagar Ekoskar.