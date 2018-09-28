Ministers put on show of unity

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday said the ministers put on a show of unity as all the coalition partners are united, although the Congress has been dreaming to form a government.

Addressing media persons after a cabinet meeting held in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Sardesai said, “We know that the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections will kick in after four months. Hence we have to race against time… we want to send a message to those who have been critical of the government that we are united and will run the government successfully… We want to tell the Congress that this government will march forward without poaching Opposition MLAs.”

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said that all ministers are united and performing well, adding that under the guidance of the Chief Minister they will take up all the works that have been promised by the government.