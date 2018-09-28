Ministers hold the fort

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state ministers on Thursday held a review meeting vowing to run the administration efficiently in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been undergoing medical treatment in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for his pancreatic ailments.

The meeting, which was held at the secretariat and jointly chaired by Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, reviewed the functioning of the administration.

The ministers deliberated on how to go about the proposals announced by the Chief Minister in the budget speech for the year 2018-19.

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho; Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte; Health Minister Vishwajit Rane; Rural Development Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar; Urban Development Minister; Milind Naik and Power Minister Nilesh Cabral also attended the meeting.

Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar; Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude and Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar could not make it to the meeting as they are out of station.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Dhavalikar said the cabinet ministers have decided to meet every Wednesday to review the working of the state administration, as the Chief Minister has been undergoing treatment in the AIIMS.

“…We held discussions on the implementation of

the schemes and the proposals announced by the Chief Minister in his budget speech. We have decided to meet every Wednesday to expedite the implementation of these proposals as model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is likely come into force in February 2019,” the PWD Minister said.

Sardesai said the ministers have decided to meet every week to make sure that Goans get good governance.

“In March 2017 we all had came together to give a stable government and good governance to the people of Goa under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, the tallest state leader. The Chief Minister is in hospital, and his absence has naturally had impact on the state administration. However, we all ministers are now trying to lessen the impact of the absence of the Chief Minister on administration,” he said.

The government has decided to work out short-term and long-term modalities to implement the proposals announced by the Chief Minister in the budget speech.

The Panchayat Minister maintained that the government is stable and state administration is running smoothly.

He slammed the Opposition party for making an issue out of the Chief Minister’s illness.