Ministers from allies must cooperate: Ticlo

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Aldona Glenn Ticlo Saturday said that all ministers in the cabinet should cooperate with the MLAs.

“Becoming a minister is a matter of luck and they should cooperate with the MLAs. It is very important that all ministers, ministers from allies should cooperate with us and get our works done. If not, then I will not keep quiet,” Ticlo said while interacting with media persons at Peddem sports complex in Mapusa.

He said, “If they don’t cooperate then the Chief Minister is there. He is in touch with me. We will report to him and get our works done.”

When asked to react to the anti-government statements made by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Ticlo said, “What Michael has spoken is his view and I can’t comment on that, but a lot of recruitments are pending. The Chief Minister had told us that he would clear the files.”

He said that works concerning his constituency have been completed. “Files are delayed due to GST. So work gets delayed in that aspect. Finally, all approvals and clearance needs to come from the finance department, which is headed by the Chief Minister. He is not well, so there may be a slight delay.”

When asked about his views on the unemployment issue in the state, Ticlo said, “Today everybody cannot get government jobs; lots of jobs have to be advertised. Secondly everyone should not aim for government jobs. Youth should get into entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. We are also providing loans under schemes,” he said.

Contradicting the statement of Lobo on Chief Minister’s health, Ticlo said, “I spoke to Chief Minister around one-two hours back and his voice was very clear. The Chief Minister called me and I spoke to him for around two minutes. He was clear and I could hear him.”