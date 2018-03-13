Ministerial committee to be at work soon

PANAJI: Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma will soon prepare the agenda for the first official meeting of the three-member committee constituted by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar before his departure to the US for advance treatment on his pancreatic ailment.

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Minister for Urban Development Francis D’Souza and Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai are the members of this committee.

Sardesai told this daily that although the agenda of the meeting has not yet been prepared, he expects it to be ready soon.

“Although there is no news about meeting of the committee yet, it is likely to be held this week, especially as a number of important issues are pending before the government,” he noted.

The administrative mechanism created by the Chief Minister to function in his absence allows the Chief Secretary to prepare and fix the agenda to be placed before the said committee in consultation with the principal secretary to the Chief Minister.

“The committee (members) may meet at least once every week, at such point of time and place, and are empowered to decide unanimously amongst themselves on certain important financial year ending issues and/or other time-bound/ emergent matters with regard to which the administration may be required to take a decision upon in my absence and/or I may be required to refer and place the same before this committee,” a note related to this mechanism and signed by the Chief Minister states, pointing out, “The committee shall before taking any decision as regards financial matters, consult the department of finance.”

Meanwhile, Dhavalikar has appealed to the mining dependants that they should not undertake any kind of agitation before March 31, as the government expects to reach a solution to the mining closure problem by the end of the month.