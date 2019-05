Mining workers up in arms as Chowgule replaces them with new workers

Workers and Chowgule management have clashed at Costi mines.

On Monday, workers didn’t allow Chowgule officials to enter the gate.

Sensing trouble, Sanguem deputy collector immediatley convened a meeting. The second meeting will be held again on Tuesday.

Chowgule Mining Company had sacked 54 workers on 16th May citing that their lease has expired.