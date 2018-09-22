Mining unlikely to commence this season

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following a delay by the central government in taking a final decision on Goa mining issue, it is now quite evident that resumption of mining from this season, which is only ten days away, may be not possible even as the state government had assured and passed a unanimous resolution in the assembly for early resumption of mining.

According to reliable sources, there is no further move at the central government level to find out a legal solution to the Goa mining imbroglio after the series of meetings held in August by the Group of Ministers in New Delhi.

Moreover, a senior functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party also admitted that they could not follow up the mining matter with the Centre for the last one-and-half month due to the ill-health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is presently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

During his first visit to the national capital on August 7, after undergoing treatment in the United States for pancreatic ailment, Parrikar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modia and Group of Ministers headed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wherein a detailed briefing was done about the issues in the Goa mining sector.

Before that, the Goa assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to suitably amend the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act to allow mining leases in the state to be operational till 2037. The resolution also wanted the Centre to amend the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act in order to give mining leases in Goa 50-year tenure of operation and the same was placed before the Group of Ministers.

However, after that, not much of moves could be seen at the Centre to give hope to the mining dependants in the state.

The official season of mining operations starts

on October 1 and even if the Centre finds any solution to Goa mining issue through an ordinance in the next few days, it will be practically difficult to restart mining activity in the state, as it involves a lot of legal procedures, which require at least 18 months.

According to an official of the directorate of mines and geology, even if the Centre is able to find a solution through the ordinance route or other legal means for resumption of mining operations, the authorities will require at least 18 months to complete the procedures such as granting leases, public hearing for obtaining of environment clearances and so on.

Moreover, even if the leases are granted to former leaseholders, it will be difficult for them too to restart operations immediately, as they have shifted their machineries and all other equipment from the sites after a ban on mining activity imposed by the Supreme Court from March 16, 2017.

Interestingly, with no sign of resumption of mining operations, the Goa Mining People’s Front has given a call for ‘Goa Bandh’ on October 3 over the government’s failure to provide relief to the mining dependants.