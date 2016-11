Mining truck owners of Cuncolim to Kepe area have threatened to come on the road if mining transport of Kepem taluka in not resumed in next 15 days

Mining truck owners of Cuncolim to Kepe area have threatened to come on the road if mining transport of Kepem taluka in not resumed in next 15 days. It is presently stopped by the people of Kepe and Kadchade because of frequent accidents and deaths. But truck owners are asking why bus transport is allowed when they also cause accidents.