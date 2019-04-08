Mining stoppage a bane of Sanvordem

Samir Bhat | NT

Curchorem: The ban on mining has hampered most businesses in Sanvordem village. Many villagers who had purchased trucks by availing loans from banks and cooperative credit societies are left in the lurch. Hotels, shops, bars and other establishments are experiencing low business.

Demanding start of mining activities at any cost, dependants had staged a strike for several days at the Tisk Sanvordem.

Sanvordem is an important village in Sanvordem constituency and has a population of about 6,500 who will have an important role in the election.

There is no fish market in Sanvordem since several years with vendors forced to sell fish in the PWD area near the bridge. There is also no vegetable market. Without schools and higher secondary, children are forced to travel to Curchorem for schooling.

There is acute shortage of drinking water in Tony Nagar, Vishwambhar Wadi and Kolyaband. While some areas receive 2-hour water supply, others receive 4 hours water supply per day. Sometimes tap water is supplied during night hours, the villagers said. To ensure smooth water supply, a tank was being built in Fonkulem ward by PWD. But, it is lying incomplete since a long period.

Villagers also complain that the village receives erratic power supply subjecting the people, especially housewives to a lot of hardships.

According to villagers, during elections, the candidates make various assurances, which are not fulfilled after getting elected. Sanvordem MLA Deepak Pauskar has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been rewarded with PWD portfolio and may have an influence on Lok Sabha elections.

With him as PWD Minister, people have high hopes about development of the village. Deepak Pauskar’s brother Sandip is the sarpanch of Sanvordem village and is expected to have an influence on the voters.