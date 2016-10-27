Mining sans valid EC: NGT notice to 24 leases

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to 24 mining leases in the state in a case related to iron ore mining.

Application was filed by Shankar Jog and an NGO, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s recent judgment.

The application states that by this application, the applicants sought to raise a “substantial question relating to the environment,” which is, whether 12 mining leaseholders in Goa (holding 24 mining leases) can commence or continue mining operations without a valid environment clearance (EC), in view of the judgment dated July 12, 2016, delivered by the Supreme Court of India.

The matter is fixed for hearing on November 15.

The application states that “the point of law decided by the Supreme Court of India is that the mining lease of M/s Talaulikar & Sons was granted extension of validity of an EC that was originally granted for two years, without a public hearing and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. Without specifically addressing these issues and without following the requirements of the Environment Protection Act (EPA) and relevant rules, including the procedures necessary to protect the environment and the interest of the public at large, a cryptic order was passed by the Ministry extending the validity of the EC beyond two years. Such an order was, therefore, illegal.”

The application also states that “the applicants submit that 24 other mining leases fall in similar circumstances.

They too were issued limited conditional ECs with validity of two years only. However, after they submitted the hydro-geological studies, the Ministry passed similar cryptic orders extending the lease period without public hearing and EIA report. Since the Supreme Court has decided the law on this specific issue, the requirement of the respondents to get a fresh EC before mining has become inevitable.”