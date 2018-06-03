Mining issue turning out to be a huge challenge for BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Failure to take a clear stand or to get a firm assurance from the central leadership to resolve the state’s iron ore mining imbroglio has led to the mining affected people mounting pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa.

Apprehending that mining could be closed for an indefinite period, mining dependents supported by various political parties have announced that they would intensify their stir to press for an early resumption of mining operations in the state.

The state has been staring at an uncertainty, as iron ore mining has come to a halt since March 16. The absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has added to the problem, as the headless government is unable to chart a course of action. The mining issue is turning out to be a big challenge to the BJP to convince the mining dependents ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2019.

Following direction from the Supreme Court on February 7, mining activities have been stopped from March 16. The BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre have failed to find a firm solution to the issue.

The state Cabinet Advisory Committee has been pushing for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking amendment to its February 7 order in order to pave way for resumption of mining activities. Two high-level delegations led by BJP leaders have visited the national capital but failed to get any firm assurances from the central government to end the mining imbroglio.

Interestingly, speakers at a well-attended public meeting held at Tisk-Usgao, on Friday, including the Congress, Goa Forward Party and others blamed BJP for halting mining

operations and its failure to find out a way to resume them at the earliest.

Surprisingly, Goa Forward Party, which is a junior partner in the Parrikar-led coalition government, has pledged to rally behind the mining dependents. Its leaders have gone on to state that the onus to find out a solution to mining crisis lies on the BJP, as it is leading the governments in the state and at the Centre.

Meanwhile, the state delegation comprising of BJP MPs Narendra Sawaikar and Vinay Tendulkar, which was in Delhi for two days, failed to get a firm assurance from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and principal secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Misra,

A larger delegation had visited the national capital earlier in March 2018, but it had only managed to put across the state’s views and problems caused by closure of mining activity.

The state has been pressing either for a review petition in the apex court or ordinance to be passed by the central cabinet to allow mining operations in the state. Moreover, Gadkari, who was in Goa on two occasions since March, following the closure of mining, has clearly told the media that promulgation of ordinance would not help resume mining in the state and that it would not be right to issue ordinance to override every order of the apex court.

Since all the attempts made so far have gone in vain, the only option left before BJP now is the Prime Minister’s intervention. With leaders at the Centre favouring auction of mining leases, no local BJP leader can firmly assure solution to the people from the mining belt.

The closure of mining activities has badly affected people, who have been depending on the aged-old economic activity. Many mining affected people have been in distress which has also affected the state’s economy.