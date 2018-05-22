Mining firms stare  at forfeiture of bank guarantees

PANAJI: Aiming to forfeit bank guarantees given by the mining firms, a team of the Goa State Pollution Control Board has completed the inspection of the total 38 mining leases.

The team of board scientists is now examining the data gleaned at the ambient air quality monitoring stations set up at various mining clusters.

The data was collected from the period following the grant of consent to mining firms till the time of operations, but before the Supreme Court halted mining activities from March 16.

The board team will release its findings on air quality exceedance by respective mining units/clusters, detailing compliances by each unit as per the consent conditions.

The team is also checking compliance of short and mid-term action plan formulated by the board for individual mining companies to mitigate air and water

pollution.

If the consent conditions are found to be violated then show-cause notices will be issued to the mining companies. The 38 mining leases, which had been granted consent after 2014, have been divided in eight clusters in North Goa and nine clusters in South Goa.

The board had established eight ambient air monitoring stations in 2010 along transportation routes.

In April 2017, the board made mandatory for the mining companies seeking consent to operate to submit bank guarantees.

The bank guarantee asked by the GSPCB is based on the area of the lease. It is in the region of Rs 50 lakh for the lease area above 100 hectares, Rs 25 lakh for the area between 50 and 100 hectares, and Rs 12.5 lakh for the mining lease area below 50 hectares.

The board in its last meeting held in March had decided to forfeit bank guarantee of all those mining units which failed to adhere to AAQM standards and did not comply with short and mid-term measures suggested for preventing air pollution.

The GSPCB had also decided to forfeit the bank guarantee if the pollution control measures were found inadequate.

The board had made clusters of mines jointly responsible for the implementation of the short-term action plan by 2017-end.

The plan enjoins the use of additional dust extractors or road sweeping machines on identified hotspots after full operational checks on efficacy of the measures undertaken by mining leases.

It had also asked mining leases to install wheel-washing system by the end of October, 2017 at hot-mixed road stretch of the mine exit points.

Under the medium-term plan, the mining firm had been asked to install rumblers at the starting points of tarred roads within the mine area. The leases had also been asked to modify the existing speed-breakers and humps by obtaining no-objection certificates from the PWD.

The mining firms had also been mandated to install on priority basis wheel-washing system at all exits.

The mining companies had also been asked to install spill-control devices on trucks in time-bound manner between October and December 2017.