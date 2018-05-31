Mining firms fail to fulfil conditions laid down for monsoon

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Most of the 88 mining leases whose renewal was quashed by the Supreme Court further ordering stoppage of mining activities from March 16 have not fulfilled the conditions laid down for them ahead of monsoon.

According to sources, most of the mines have failed to take steps to comply with the conditions such as fencing of the lease areas and it could prove disastrous during monsoon. Sources said that the issue was also discussed during a disaster management authority meeting.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma has fixed a meeting on June 1 to decide on the observations

made by the committee constituted by the Directorate General of Mines Safety on the 88 mining leases in the state, informed an official source.

The committee has inspected the mines to ascertain their factual position ahead of the monsoon season and the reports have been sent to the government. The inspections were conducted between May 15 and May 22.

“We have carried out inspections of the 88 mines. Observations on each and every mine have been made and sent to the state government. The government will decide further,” said deputy director of the Directorate General of Mines Safety K K Dokuparthy. He, however, did not elaborate further stating that he was not authorised to do so.