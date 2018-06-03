Mining dependents defer agitation after assurance from Cabral

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) has deferred its agitation, which was scheduled to start on Monday, after an assurance from Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral to resolve the mining issue by June 7.

During its meeting held on Friday, the GMPF had decided to start its agitation with a dharna and chain hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Panaji from Monday onwards until the beginning of the assembly session.

President of GMPF Putu Gaonkar said on Saturday that BJP MLA Cabral has assured them to resolve the mining issue by June 7. Speaking to the media in Ponda, Gaonkar said that Cabral had attended the GMPF meet at Tisk Usgao on Friday and following the meeting, he gave an assurance to resolve the mining issue. “If the government fails to resolve the issue by June 7, we will stage a dharna on June 11 at the Azad Maidan in Panaji,” said Gaonkar. President of All Goa Machinery Owners Association Sandip Parab, Devanand Parab, Prakash Gawas, Suresh Desai and Balaji Desai were present on the occasion.

“We will agitate peacefully by obtaining proper permissions. We have also planned a three-day agitation in Delhi. We will also submit a representation signed by 23 elected representatives and one lakh mining dependents,” Gaonkar said. He further said that the mining dependents from the mining belts of Sakhali, Dharbandora and Sanvordem will protest by holding dharnas in their respective areas on June 12.

It may be recalled that on Friday, leaders from BJP, Congress, MGP, Goa Forward Party and NCP had come together for supporting mining dependents and had favoured promulgating of an ordinance by the Centre.