Mini India project comes under NGT scanner

The National Green Tribunal has directed Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to produce an action plan for opening sluice gates at Mini India project site, Quelossim.

The NGT has passed an order relating to remedial measures sought by three villagers – Lopinho Xavier, Sebastiao Serrao, Caitan Da Silva of Quelossim – in their petition connected with the Mini India project.

Earlier, the NGT had admitted the petition which has sought to get the private respondent, Movaj Enterprises Pvt Ltd, owner of the Mini India project, to undo the damage done to the khazan of Quelossim village, rehabilitate the khazan and bring it to its original status under the supervision of the Goa State Biodiversity Board.

The petition has also asked for rehabilitation of mangroves on the plot destroyed by the agency and for orders imposing severe

pecuniary sanction/damages for carrying out development in violation of laws and orders of the relevant authorities.

Pursuant to the complaint filed by the villagers, the GCZMA carried out two site inspections and has come to the conclusion that Survey Nos. 170/0 and 171/0 fall in CRZ I area and are therefore no development zones.