In order to prevent any untoward incidents in monsoon and to give proper guidelines to mining companies, Deputy Collector carried out an inspection at the mining area in Bicholim taluka.But activist Ramesh Gawas says this is just eyewash of the people. Deputy Collector along with WRD, PWD and Police officials visited various mines but activists alleged it was a mere eyewash as there was no technical expert in the inspection committee says Gawas.

