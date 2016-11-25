Mines dept issues 439 permits for sand mining

PANAJI: The department of mines issued 439 permits for sand mining in five rivers in the state. Of these, 102 permits are issued for sand mining in Chapora river, 237 permits for sand mining in Mandovi river, 91 permits for sand mining in Terekhol river, eight permits for sand mining in Macazana river and one permit for sand mining in Rivona river.

The forthcoming season will see licensed sand mining taking place after a gap of nearly 5 years.

Permit holders are expected to be adhering to the regulatory guidelines issued in March 2016.

Further they will have to ensure that vessels (canoes) are fitted with GPS and that every vehicle used in transporting sand has a transit pass. On March 30, 2016, the department had issued guidelines for legal sand mining.

As per the department notification, sand extraction can only be carried out by a permit holder, who will also have to be operating the vessel.

Canoes used for sand extraction by any extractor other than the permit holder will be confiscated, mentions the notification.

The department also has the right to destroy a canoe used for illegal sand mining in any way it thinks fit.

Further, illegal sand extractors, including their family members, will be barred from grant of licence for a period of 5 years. For repeat offenders, criminal prosecution will be initiated.

The department has put the onus of illegal sand mining on the canoe owner irrespective of whether he is involved in illegal activity “directly or otherwise.”

Further, no extraction is permitted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. It is also the duty of the permit holder to report illegal sand mining to the department, mentions the notification.

The royalty fee for sand mining is Rs 41.20 per cubic metre plus two per cent tax while the extraction limit is six cubic metres per day.

The sand mining season was closed from June1- September 30 on account of monsoon and reopened on October 1.