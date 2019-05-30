Minerva Punjab claim fourth consecutive crown

Kolkata: Minerva Punjab won their fourth consecutive Junior League title beating Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Kalyani stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Junior internationals Himanshu Jangra and Maheson Singh scored two second-half goals for Minerva, to help their team retain the title and end Bengaluru FC’s 12-match winning streak .

Contrary to the score line, it was Bengaluru FC, who got the match underway with the greater momentum, as they went in search of a goal that would break the deadlock. However, it was not all BFC, as Minerva also planned their counter attacks and tried to hit the team from the South where it hurt the most.

However, both the sides headed into the tunnel with the scores tied 0-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Minerva Coach Harpreet Singh’s half-time pep talk seemed to have worked perfectly as Minerva came out firing all cylinders. A couple of minutes after the restart, Jangra broke free of the defense and slotted it past the keeper to put Minerva in the lead.

That gave them more impetus, and it took them around another 20 minutes to double their lead. A cross from the right was headed onto a bar, before Maheson’s header on the rebound was blocked by Bengaluru keeper Dipesh Chauhan. However, Maheson was alert and nodded another rebound into the goal.

From then on, it was a frantic flurry of attacks by Bengaluru FC that were seen out by the Minerva defense. Minerva played on the counter and even managed to rattle the crossbar a couple of times. In the end, those two goals were enough to take the side from Chandigarh to their fourth successive Junior League victory.