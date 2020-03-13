Milk ‘spiking’ case: Belagavi man sentenced to 4 years

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The assistant sessions Judge Durga Madkaikar convicted a Belagavi native and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for four years and fine of Rs 9000 has been imposed and in case of default, the accused will undergo one-year simple imprisonment.

The accused was convicted for causing hurt by giving intoxicating substance laced in milk to other inmates at the Central jail, Colvale.

The incident was reported on February 2, 2018 when the accused Anil Bhue caused hurt to the inmates of cell number 3, the undertrial prisoners- Suryesh Arolkar and Vinay Gadekar, as well as jail guard Kiran Naik by spiking milk with intoxicating substance that was given to them.

In this connection, the Mapusa police had registered the offence under section 328 of Indian Penal Code against Bhue. The charges were framed against the accused and he had pleaded not guilty and claimed to be tried.

Accordingly, the trial was conducted before the assistant sessions judge wherein both prosecution and defense placed their case. After hearing their arguments, Judge Durga Madkaikar pronounced order convicting the accused Anil Bhue to undergo simple imprisonment for four years under section 328 of IPC and imposed fine of Rs 9000. The Judge further ordered that fine amount, if realised, shall be paid to all three victims equally.