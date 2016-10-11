Military exercise with Pak will create problems: India tells Russia

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the annual bilateral summit, India has informed Moscow that it is opposed to Russia’s military exercise with Pakistan, a state which “sponsors and practices terrorism as a matter of State policy.”

India has also conveyed to Russia that its military exercise with Pakistan will create further problems.

“We have conveyed our views to the Russian side that military cooperation with Pakistan which is a State that sponsors and practises terrorism as a matter of State policy is a wrong approach and it will only create further problems,” India’s Ambassador to Moscow Pankaj Saran told Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

The annual bilateral summit between India and Russia will take place on Saturday in Goa between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is scheduled to arrive in India on October 14. Apart from bilateral summit, Putin will attend the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) meet on October 16.

India has been communicating its unhappiness to Russia over its joint military exercises with Pakistan. However, these concerns have been played down by the Russians, who maintain that they hold similar military drills with other countries of the region as well.

Saran also said, “There are some burning issues before the world today which the BRICS countries will certainly address and this includes the question of terrorism and the threat of terrorism faced by all the countries in the BRICS group. So this will be a major item of discussion during the Summit apart from the regional conflicts and the global situation.”

On Indo-Russia ties, the envoy said as far as India’s relations with Russia are concerned, the two countries share a special and privileged strategic partnership. “We see no change in this. On the contrary, this has only strengthened in all areas, including in the field of military-technical cooperation. This partnership is an anchor of peace and stability in the region and the world,” Saran said.