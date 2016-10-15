Military exercise with Pak not targeted at India: Russia

BENAULIM: Seeking to allay India’s concern over Russia’s growing military ties with Pakistan, a top official and close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday said there are no talks for sale of military equipment to Pakistan and that the recently held army exercise was directed at countering terrorism and not aimed at India.

Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Rostech State Corporation, an umbrella organisation of 700 hi-tech civilian and military firms, asserted that the military exercise does not show a “significant” change in his country’s relations with Pakistan.

“Our relationship with Pakistan has existed for a while. In some areas it has broadened but I will not call it as significant change,” Chemezov, who was the KGB station chief in Germany when Putin was a young operative there, told a select group of journalists. PTI