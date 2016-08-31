Military agreement with US will leave India vulnerable to terror attacks: Cong

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing concern over the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed between the US and India, Congress has said that the country will be vulnerable to terror attacks.

Former union law minister and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) media cell chairman Ramakant Khalap, addressing the media at the Congress House in Panaji, said “The US is being looked as the number one enemy particularly by the terrorist organisations in the Middle East. That is why they attacked America and their establishments in almost every country, be it Africa or Europe or Asia. They are attacking the allies of the US.”

Stating that Dabolim airport would be further militarised, he said “Goa’s location on the west coast of India is very strategic. We are between Trivandrum in South and Bombay in the North. And then the Indian Ocean and the Arab countries, we are on the axis of the world conflict. Goa will be drawn into it.”

Earlier this week, the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar entered into a military agreement, LEMOA with the US which will allow their militaries to work closely and use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

Khalap said that the move is a departure from India’s policy of not entering into a military agreement with any major power, as the country has been the apostle of peace.

He further said that there would be increase in terror attacks in the country as India will be seen as an ally. If a war breaks out, logistics will demand use of our bases, he added.

“What it means is that whenever a geopolitical scene crops up, the US is going to be part of most international conflicts and India will be dragged into these international conflicts,” he stated.