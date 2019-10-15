Milind for smaller waste treatment plants in villages

Curchorem: Instead of opting for a big garbage treatment plant, villages can opt for smaller treatment plants like the plant at Shirvoi, said Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik at Quepem recently.

Naik paid a visit to Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) to take stock of the developmental projects.

The Minister was accompanied by DMA Tariq Thomas, architect Ramani and other officials. Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, chairperson Dayesh Naik, councillors Amol Kanekar and Chetan Haldankar, chief officer Rohit Kadam, municipal engineer and other staff.

The Minister and his team first visited the under-construction market complex. This multistoried complex will not only accommodate the fish and vegetable market but will also provide premises for shops and offices. A hall will also be constructed in the building for the benefit of the residents of Quepem municipal area.

The team then visited the garbage treatment plant at Shirvoi. The functioning of the said plant was observed closely by the minister and his team.

Later, speaking to media, Kavlekar said that the minister and his team paid a visit on the request of the council. Kavlekar said we want to develop not only the council area but also surrounding areas. To achieve this target a master plan is needed. We have put this proposal before the minister who has assured to fulfill our demand, he said.

Milind Naik hoped that the market complex, which is coming up in an area of about 2000 sqm, will facilitate the people of Quepem area which will satisfy the needs in respect of fish, vegetables, shops, offices etc. He further said that he was curious to know about the small garbage treatment plant functioning at Shirvoi for the last nine years. The plant is functioning smoothly and treating the garbage collected from door-to-door and other areas in Quepem Municipal area.

Earlier, the minister had a meeting with the councillors and patiently heard their grievances.

The Minister also assured the council that his ministry will seriously consider their demand for a master plan for Quepem area and will take steps to fulfill the same.